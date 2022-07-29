Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XI chat

The Dodgers clobbered the Rockies 13-0 at Coors Field in their series opener on Thursday night. The subpar Colorado defense couldn’t handle the hot-hitting Dodgers. They have three more games to try to contain the Dodgers’ bats.

Trea Turner put on a show with three hits including two singles and a three-run double. He now leads all of baseball with 124 hits this season, one more than teammate Freddie Freeman.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies RF Betts DH Blackmon (L) SS Turner LF Bryant 1B Freeman (L) 1B Cron C Smith 2B Rodgers DH Lamb (L) SS Iglesias 2B Lux (L) CF Grichuk 3B Muncy (L) 3B McMahon (L) CF Bellinger (L) RF Joe LF Thompson C Serven

Julio Urías (9-6, 2.72 ERA, 3.91 FIP) makes his 20th start of the season for the Dodgers on Friday night.The Dodgers have won the last seven games Urías started. Last time out against the Giants, Julio pitched six scoreless innings. He’s one strikeout away from 100 strikeouts this season and leads the pitching squad in punchouts.

Coors Field is the worst, and I think Urías would agree. The left-hander has struggled in Denver with a 3-2 record and 5.81 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) and 48 IP.

Chad Kuhl’s season has been up and down (6-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.442 WHIP). He’s pitched better at home (3.52 ERA, 1.196 WHIP) than on the road (5.40, 1.676 WHIP). The last time the Dodgers faced Kuhl, he pitched a complete game shutout against them a month ago.

Kuhl’s pitched allowed one or fewer runs in five starts, but has been roughed up for five plus runs in five other starts. He’s had a really rough July. Kuhl allowed 17 runs in 17 innings in four starts this month (9.00 ERA).

Kuhl allowed five runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter in just 2 ⅓ innings in Sunday’s 10-9 loss in Milwaukee. Eight of the 16 batters that Kuhl faced reached safely.

Overall, against the Dodgers, Kuhl’s 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA in five career starts. He’ll have his work cut out for him, because the Dodgers are red hot this month with a MLB-best .842 OPS.

