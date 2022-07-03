Dodgers activate David Price, designate Ian Gibaut for assignment

David Price is back as expected after missing three games on family medical emergency leave, rejoining a Dodgers bullpen that now has two left-handed pitchers again.

Price this season has settled into more of a short relief role after being used in a variety of ways in 2021. This year he’s pitched longer than an inning five times, but topping out at recording five outs only once. Price has a 3.27 ERA with 24 strikeouts and seven walks in 19⅔ innings in his 19 appearances this season.

The left-hander’s .474 slugging percentage allowed is highest on the team among pitchers who have thrown over four innings, and among the dozen Dodgers with at least five games pitched in relief, Price has the third-lowest average leverage index (.562). His last seven appearances, starting with June 10, have come with the Dodgers down four runs, up five, up six, up five, down three, down four, and up four.

To make room on the active roster, the Dodgers designated Ian Gibaut for assignment. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Thursday, activated Friday, and wore number 57 for two days but did not pitch.

Gibaut getting designated for assignment leaves 39 players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

The Padres also made a roster move before Sunday’s series finale. Pitcher Tayler Scott was selected from Triple-A El Paso, pitcher Ray Kerr was designated for assignment after walking three and allowing two runs in relief on Saturday. Pitcher Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment.