Dodgers vs Padres Game VII chat

It has been 13 years since the Dodgers last swept a four-game home series against the Padres. In 2009, the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep over the Padres on May 3, 2009.

MacKenzie Gore is making his first career start against the Dodgers. The third overall draft pick in 2017, Gore has made 11 starts in his 12 games so far in his rookie season.

Clayton Kershaw made his first career start against the Padres on June 10, 2008. 14 seasons later, Kershaw will be making his 45th career start against San Diego today.

With Mookie Betts back at the leadoff spot, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have flipped their positions with Turner batting second and Freeman batting third.

In a slight nod to a platoon, Cody Bellinger is out of the starting lineup vs left-handed starter for the second time in the last week. It will be interesting to see how this plays out with another left-handed opponent pitcher on the mound tomorrow, Kyle Freeland, for the Rockies.

Padres/Dodgers lineups Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers LF Profar (S) RF Betts 3B Machado SS T. Turner 2B Cronenworth (L) 1B Freeman (L) DH Voit DH Smith 1B Hosmer (L) 2B Muncy (L) C Alfaro 3B Turner SS Kim CF Thompson CF Grisham (L) C Barnes RF Azocar LF Lux (L)

Game info