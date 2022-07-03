July 3: Padres 4, Dodgers 2

Craig Kimbrel blew a save in the ninth inning, with the Padres scoring four runs in the ninth inning to prevent a four-game sweep by the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
July 3
Padres avoid sweep with late rally to beat Dodgers
Padres score four runs and Dodgers hopefully only lose the game
July 3
Dodgers activate David Price, DFA Ian Gibaut
The Dodgers activated David Price after the left-hander missed three games on family medical emergency leave. Pitcher Ian Gibaut was designated for assignment.
July 3
Mookie Betts back after missing 15 games
Mookie Betts is back in the Dodgers lineup after missing 15 games on the injured list with a fractured rib.
June 30
Dodgers, Padres set for four-game battle in LA
The Dodgers will host the Padres for the first time in 2022 as the two clubs begin a four-game series at Dodger Stadium Thursday.