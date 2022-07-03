 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 3: Padres 4, Dodgers 2

4-run 9th gives SD only win of 4-game series

Contributors: Craig Minami, Eric Stephen, and Ryan Walton
Craig Kimbrel blew a save in the ninth inning, with the Padres scoring four runs in the ninth inning to prevent a four-game sweep by the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT