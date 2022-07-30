Dodgers acquire reliever Chris Martin from Cubs for Zach McKinstry

The Dodgers made their first move of the trade deadline season on Saturday, acquiring reliever Chris Martin from the Cubs in exchange for utility man Zach McKinstry.

Martin has a 4.31 ERA, 3.27 xERA, and 3.02 FIP this season for Chicago, with 40 strikeouts and four walks in 31⅓ innings.

Martin has only walked four batters all season, and one of those was intentional. Even counting the literal free pass, Martin’s 3-percent walk rate ranks second-best among the 367 major league pitchers with at least 30 innings. Three of Martin’s walks came in April, and since the beginning of June the right-hander has 19 strikeouts and no walks in 15⅓ innings.

Right-handed batters have no walks and 22 strikeouts against Martin this season, but also have hit four home runs for a .492 slugging percentage.

The 36-year-old has a 30.1-percent strikeout rate and 52.3-percent ground ball rate.

Martin is making $2.5 million this season, and according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts will be a free agent at the end of the season per terms of his contract. That means there’s roughly $927,000 left on Martin’s contract this season.

He can also earn a $100,000 bonus for each of 40, 45, 50, 55, and 60 games, per the Associated Press. Martin has pitched 34 games so far this season.

McKinstry was active with the Dodgers for 39 games this season and only played 10 times. He batted 14 times. That included four games in the last 19, for which he was active. McKinstry started in left field in Thursday’s series opener, just his second start of the season.

In parts of three seasons with the majors, McKinstry hit .210/.266/.403, a 79 wRC+ with 10 doubles and eight home runs in 74 games and 193 plate appearances. He played second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field in the majors. This year in Triple-A, McKinstry spent most of his time at shortstop (33 starts), and he hit .335/.417/.487, a 129 wRC+ in 48 games for Oklahoma City.

McKinstry was not someone Dave Roberts was using at all, which was part of the reason I advocated that the Dodgers needed to add a position player to their bench.

Given the 13-pitcher limit, the Dodgers will need to add another position player to the active roster with McKinstry traded. Outfielder James Outman will reportedly get the call, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.