James Outman gets his first call to the majors

To replace Zach McKinstry on the active roster, the Dodgers called up outfielder James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his first major league stint.

McKinstry was traded to the Cubs earlier Saturday in exchange for relief pitcher Chris Martin.

Outman was drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round in 2018 out of Sacramento State. He is hitting .279/.381/.534 with 21 home runs and 20 doubles in 90 games across Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A, including .225/.340/.475 with five home runs and a 98 wRC+ with Oklahoma City.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies RF Betts RF Blackmon (L) SS Turner DH Bryant 1B Freeman (L) 1B Cron DH Smith 2B Rodgers 2B Alberto SS Iglesias LF Thompson CF Grichuk 3B Muncy (L) C Díaz C Barnes 3B Hampson CF Bellinger (L) LF Daza

The 25-year-old split time between all three outfield spots this season, though has started mostly in right field since joining Triple-A on June 29. On the season in the minors, Outman has started 37 times in center, 27 times in right, and 19 games in center.

Outman was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November.

He played four games during this year’s truncated spring training, three of which were in center field. Outman in the exhibition season had five hits in nine at-bats, with a home run.

A further notch in the Dodgers-need-a-position-player belt is that, after McKinstry was traded, Outman was one of only three available players above High-A on the 40-man roster not already in the majors. The other two are shortstop Jake Amaya and utility man Eddy Alvarez, though Alvarez — who played 14 games for the Dodgers earlier this year — is currently on the minor league injured list.

Outman is the second player drafted by the Dodgers in 2018 to play in the majors. He joins pitcher Michael Grove, a second-round selection that year out of West Vriginia, who has pitched twice for the Dodgers this season, including his major league debut on May 15.