MLB: JUL 30 Dodgers at Rockies

July 30: Rockies 5, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
The Dodgers led early but didn’t score over the final six innings. Four straight hits off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth plated three runs and gave the Rockies their first win of the series on Saturday at Coors Field.

4 Total Updates Since
Jul 28, 2022, 2:14pm PDT