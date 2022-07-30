July 30: Rockies 5, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers led early but didn’t score over the final six innings. Four straight hits off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth plated three runs and gave the Rockies their first win of the series on Saturday at Coors Field.
July 30
Kershaw loses bookend start, Smith stays hot & busy
The Dodgers scored early but not much at all after the third inning. The Rockies rallied in the sixth to beat Clayton Kershaw and snap Los Angeles’ three-game win streak.
July 30
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XII chat
The Dodgers try for a third win over the Rockies in as many days, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound at Coors Field.
July 30
James Outman gets his first call to the majors
The Dodgers recalled James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City, his first call up to the majors.
July 28
Dodgers set for final trip to Coors Field in 2022
The Dodgers and Rockies open a four-game series in Colorado Thursday. LA is 2-4 in Denver this season and will try to right that ship by the end of the weekend.