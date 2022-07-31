National League West trade deadline tracker

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2 at 3 p.m. PT, so let’s keep track of all the moves of National League West teams.

We’ve gone over what the Dodgers needs are, like a full and useable bench, and more bullpen help. We’ve even indulged the extravagance of potentially adding 23-year-old star Juan Soto, too. On a more realistic note, we’ve looked at potential targets who could help the target among hitters, starting pitchers, and relief pitchers.

But here are the moves that have actually happened so far.

Dodgers

In: Reliever Chris Martin, acquired from the Cubs on July 30

Out: Utility man Zach McKinstry, traded for Martin

Padres

No moves yet.

Relevant: All-Star starter Joe Musgrove, a free agent at season’s end, is nearing a five-year, $100 million extension with San Diego.

Giants

San Francisco is in a limbo of sorts, falling below .500 but at least still within shouting distance of a wild card spot. If they decide to sell, potential pending free agents include Joc Pederson, Brandon Belt, and Evan Longoria (Giants hold a team option for 2023). Carlos Ródon could be the biggest prize of the bunch, signed through 2023 but he can opt out of the deal this offseason.

D-backs

Potential free agents: Reliever Ian Kennedy, who has a club option for 2023

Out: Outfielder David Peralta, traded to Tampa Bay on July 30. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic reported Saturday night that the Dodgers showed interest in the left-handed batter.

Rockies

Potential free agents: Shortstop José Iglesias, starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, relievers Alex Colomé and Carlos Estévez

Relevant: Daniel Bard, the 37-year-old closer with a sub-2.00 ERA and potentially one of the highly-coveted relief pitchers on this year’s trade market, instead signed a two-year extension with the Rockies on Saturday worth a reported $19 million.