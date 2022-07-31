Trayce Thompson has thrived in second stint with the Dodgers

Trayce Thompson has taken advantage of the second opportunity given to him when the Dodgers acquired him from the Tigers just over a month ago.

In 31 games in 2022, the 31-year-old is hitting .291 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI while filling the every day job in left field during Chris Taylor’s absence. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times highlighted Thompson’s journey back to Los Angeles and the struggles he had to overcome to get back.

“I knew I could get to the big leagues and contribute and reestablish myself and be an impact player,” Thompson said recently. “But to do it here, with a lot of guys I know, a lot of people I’ve spent a lot of time with, I think the common theme is just specia. It’s something I never really thought could happen.”

The piece talks about the mental grind after the Yankees claimed him on waivers in 2017 and his journey away from the Dodgers started. Thompson and his brother Klay leaned on each other as the basketball playing part of the duo was hurt and making his way back to the Warriors. Trayce always felt he could contribute how he has this year in Los Angeles and stayed positive.

“I always knew I was capable,” he said, “so I always saw a light at the end of the tunnel.”

