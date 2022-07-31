Jake Reed optioned to make room for new Dodgers reliever Chris Martin

New Dodgers right-hander Chris Martin was activated on Sunday, one day after the team acquired him from the Cubs for utility man Zach McKinstry. To make room on the active roster, right-hander Jake Reed was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Martin has a 4.31 ERA, 3.25 xERA, and 3.03 FIP in 34 games this season, with 40 strikeouts against only three unintentional walks in 31⅓ innings.

Dodgers vs. Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies 2B Betts RF Blackmon (L) SS Turner SS Iglesias 1B Freeman (L) LF Bryant C Smith 2B Rodgers DH Lamb (L) RF Grichuk LF Lux (L) 3B McMahon (L) 3B Muncy (L) 1B Joe CF Bellinger (L) CF Hilliard (L) RF Outman (L) C Serven

“He’s a neutral reliever who has really good stuff,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Denver yesterday, per SportsNet LA. “I don’t want to specify leverage yet, because we believe all outs are important, but just understanding a guy that’s a strike-thrower, punches guys out, puts the ball on the ground. We’re excited to have him.”

The 36-year-old last pitched on Thursday in San Francisco, allowing two hits while recording four outs and striking out three in a scoreless appearance against the Giants. That’s Martin’s only appearance this week.

Martin will wear number 58 with the Dodgers, the same uniform number he wore this season with the Cubs.

Reed was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday and made the most of his time on the active roster, pitching in three games in his four days on the roster. The right-hander allowed one run on five hits in 2⅔ innings, with two strikeouts and a walk.

The Dodgers claimed Reed off waivers from the Mets on July 13.

This is the fifth time Reed has been optioned since May 2, when options started counting toward the new season option limit in the new collective bargaining agreement. Should Reed be called up later in the season, he would have to clear waivers before being removed from the active roster.