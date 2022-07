Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIII chat

James Outman makes his major league debut, starting in right field and batting ninth in Sunday’s series finale against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez. The Dodgers have six left-handed batters in the lineup.

Tony Gonsolin starts for the Dodgers, who try to even their record this season at Coors Field on getaway day.

Dodgers vs. Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies 2B Betts RF Blackmon (L) SS Turner SS Iglesias 1B Freeman (L) LF Bryant C Smith 2B Rodgers DH Lamb (L) RF Grichuk LF Lux (L) 3B McMahon (L) 3B Muncy (L) 1B Joe CF Bellinger (L) CF Hilliard (L) RF Outman (L) C Serven

Game info