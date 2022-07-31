July 31: Dodgers 7, Rockies 3

James Outman had three hits, including a home run in his first major league at-bat, leading the Dodgers over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field.
Jul 28, 2022, 2:14pm PDT
Jul 28, 2022, 2:14pm PDT
July 31
James Outman’s debut to remember
James Outman homered in his first major league at-bat, part of a three-hit major league debut, driving in three runs in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field.
July 31
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIII chat
The Dodgers play the Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field.
July 31
Jake Reed optioned to make roster room for Chris Martin
Chris Martin, who was acquired by the Dodgers on Saturday, was activated for Sunday’s series finale against the Rockies at Coors Field. Jake Reed was optioned to make roster room.
July 28
Dodgers set for final trip to Coors Field in 2022
The Dodgers and Rockies open a four-game series in Colorado Thursday. LA is 2-4 in Denver this season and will try to right that ship by the end of the weekend.