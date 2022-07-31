 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

July 31: Dodgers 7, Rockies 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
James Outman had three hits, including a home run in his first major league at-bat, leading the Dodgers over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field.

Jul 28, 2022, 2:14pm PDT