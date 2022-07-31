James Outman’s major league debut to remember leads Dodgers over Rockies

James Outman had a major league debut to remember, falling just a triple shy of the cycle as the Dodgers finished off a series win over the Rockies with a 7-3 win at Coors Field on Sunday.

Outman has been all smiles since getting the call to the majors for the first time on Saturday, and on Sunday he made his major league debut. With a large contingent of family and friends watching in the stands, Outman came out swinging, taking a pass at nine of the 15 pitches he saw.

In his first time up, with Cody Bellinger on first base in the third inning, Outman slammed a 1-1 sinker from Germán Márquez 405 feet into the seats in right center field, joining select company along the way.

James Outman homers in his first MLB at-bat! pic.twitter.com/gjEYyTVesq — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2022

Outman is the eighth Dodger to homer in their first major league at-bat, and just the fourth since the franchise moved to Los Angeles — joining Jose Offerman (1990), Garey Ingram (1994), and Keibert Ruiz (2020).

In the seventh inning, Outman singled and later scored on a double by Freddie Freeman. That made Outman the first Dodger with a multi-hit major league debut since Gavin Lux in 2019, but he wasn’t done.

Outman doubled home Lux in the eighth, making the seventh-round draft pick from 2018 out of Sacramento State the 14th Dodger with three hits in a major league debut, and the first since Mike Piazza in 1992. Outman is one of only three of that three-hit debut group to also homer in the game, joining Offerman and Ernie Koy (1938).

Outman is one of only two LA Dodgers to drive in at least three runs in a debut. The other is Rob Segedin, who plated four runs on August 7, 2016.

Outman played his first six major league innings in right field, then finished off the game in left. He batted ninth, and helped anchor the lower third of the lineup. Bellinger, who singled ahead of Outman’s home run in the third inning, doubled home a run in the fourth, a play that also included an error that gave the Dodgers the lead.

Dodgers rookies this season are hitting .750/.750/1.750. Every single one of those plate appearances were by Outman, on Sunday.

Max Muncy, batting seventh, walked and scored in the fourth, and delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Tony Gonsolin ran into trouble in the third inning, beginning with a home run by former Palm Desert High School catcher Brian Serven. Gonsolin with one out hit José Iglesias with a pitch then walked Kris Bryant.

A dribbler to no man’s land up the third base line by Brendan Rodgers loaded the bases, and Randal Grichuk continued his weekend to remember with a two-run single. The Rockies outfielder was 7-for-16 (.438) with two triples and eight RBI during the four-game series.

Gonsolin escaped further damage in the frame thanks to a double play, starting a string of seven straight batters retired. But at 92 pitches, Gonsolin’s day was done after five innings, allowing those three third-inning runs but nothing else, while striking out six.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: James Outman (1); Bryan Serven (4)

WP — Tony Gonsolin (12-1): 5 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

LP — Germán Márquez (6-9): 6 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), 2walks, 4 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers road trip moves west to San Francisco for their third four-game series out of four since the All-Star break. Andrew Heaney starts the series opener for the Dodgers on Monday (6:45 p.m., SportsNet LA), with Logan Webb pitching for the Giants.