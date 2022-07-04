Dodgers Week 13: The Ian Gibaut Era

The Dodgers nearly swept the Padres at home but instead settled for winning three out of four games to the team closest to them in the National League West. The week started out bad, with a rare shutout loss at Coors Field, and ended on a sour note with Sunday’s ninth-inning fiasco, but this week mostly encompassed something far more memorable.

The entirety of Ian Gibaut’s time on the Dodgers roster was contained within a single week, less than half of it even. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Thursday, then added to the active roster on Friday.

He wore uniform number 57 for two days, but did not pitch.

Gibaut’s run on the 40-man and active rosters ended on Sunday morning, when he was designated for assignment. There’s a chance that Gibaut, who is out of options, could clear waivers and be sent outright to Triple-A.

But it looks like his Dodgers run might end without appearing in a game. But he was active, so for now he has tentative membership in an exclusive club that includes Ryan Meisinger, Carson Fulmer, Mike Antonini, Shawn Zarraga, and others.

And it all happened last week.

Batter of the week

Justin Turner is heating up as the weather gets warmer. He homered three times last week, all over the weekend against the Padres, including two in the series opener to beat Joe Musgrove.

Pitcher of the week

Tony Gonsolin beat the Padres in the longest start of his career, running his record to 10-0 and bolstering his major league lead in ERA. He even has a case to start the All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

Week 13 results

4-3 record

29 runs scored (4.14 per game)

23 runs allowed (3.29 per game)

.604 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

49-29 record

393 runs scored (5.04 per game)

255 runs allowed (3.27 per game)

.688 pythagorean win percentage (54-24)

Transactions

Monday: Stefen Romero, who was designated for assignment on June 25, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Oklahoma City.

Tuesday: Jake Lamb was selected from Triple-A, and Zach McKinstry landed on the 10-day injured list.

Thursday: Right-hander Ian Gibaut was claimed off waivers from the Guardians. Daniel Hudson was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster room.

Thursday: David Price was placed on family medial emergency leave, and Justin Bruihl was called up

Friday: Gibaut was activated, and Bruihl was optioned.

Sunday: Mookie Betts was activated after missing 15 games with a broken rib, and Eddy Alvarez was optioned.

Sunday: Price was activated after three days away, and Gibaut was designated for assignment.

Sunday: Austin Barnes, slated to become a free agent after this season, signed a two-year, $7 million contract extension through 2024.

Game results

Week 13 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 3 2 2 2 0 0 0 2 5 0.667 0.800 1.333 2.133 J.Turner 18 4 7 0 3 6 0 3 22 0.389 0.455 0.889 1.343 Freeman 28 5 9 1 2 4 1 3 32 0.321 0.375 0.571 0.946 Smith 20 2 5 0 2 3 0 2 24 0.250 0.375 0.550 0.925 T.Turner 30 3 8 2 1 5 1 1 32 0.267 0.313 0.433 0.746 Lux 21 2 6 2 0 0 0 1 22 0.286 0.318 0.381 0.699 Muncy 24 3 4 1 2 3 0 2 27 0.167 0.222 0.458 0.681 Thompson 16 1 4 2 0 0 0 1 17 0.250 0.294 0.375 0.669 Bellinger 18 3 2 0 2 3 0 1 20 0.111 0.150 0.444 0.594 Taylor 19 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.053 0.143 0.053 0.195 Starters 197 26 48 10 12 24 2 18 222 0.244 0.311 0.477 0.788 Alberto 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 3 0.333 0.333 1.333 1.667 Lamb 8 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 9 0.375 0.444 0.750 1.194 Alvarez 4 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 5 0.250 0.200 0.250 0.450 Barnes 12 0 1 1 0 1 2 1 13 0.083 0.154 0.167 0.321 Bench 27 3 6 2 1 5 2 2 30 0.222 0.267 0.481 0.748 Offense 224 29 54 12 13 29 4 20 252 0.241 0.306 0.478 0.783

Week 13 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Gonsolin 1 1-0 7.7 4 1 1 0 8 1.17 0.522 2.76 White 1 0-0 4.7 6 1 1 1 3 1.93 1.500 2.51 Anderson 2 1-1 12.3 16 5 5 3 8 3.65 1.541 3.64 Kershaw 2 0-1 11.0 13 6 6 5 12 4.91 1.636 4.70 Urías 1 1-0 5.3 6 3 3 1 5 5.06 1.313 1.84 Starters 7 3-2 41.0 45 16 16 10 36 3.51 1.341 3.39 Phillips 3 1-0 2.7 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 1.65 Vesia 3 0-0 2.7 2 0 0 4 3 0.00 2.250 5.40 Graterol 2 0-0 2.3 3 0 0 0 3 0.00 1.286 0.58 Bickford 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 0.15 Price 2 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 1.15 Bruihl 1 0-0 1.3 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 0.750 3.90 Moronta 3 0-0 3.0 3 2 2 0 3 6.00 1.000 9.82 Almonte 2 0-0 1.7 3 2 2 0 1 10.80 1.800 9.75 Kimbrel 3 0-1, 1/2 Sv 2.3 3 3 3 0 4 11.57 1.286 -0.28 Bullpen 21 1-1, 1/2 Sv 20.0 16 7 7 5 22 3.15 1.050 3.65 Totals 28 4-3 61.0 61 23 23 15 58 3.39 1.246 3.48

Up next

The Dodgers run the Manny Corpas gauntlet, finishing off the longest homestand of the season by playing the Rockies and Cubs.

The Dodgers will miss Antonio Senzatela, who was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Saturday. Ryan Feltner is expected to start in his place on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, per Nick Groke at The Athletic.

Similarly, Alec Mills would have been in line to start Thursday for the Cubs in Los Angeles, but was placed on the injured list Sunday with a lower back strain. It also wouldn’t surprise me to see a Dodgers spot start early in the Cubs series, setting up extra rest at the end of the Dodgers’ streak of 20 straight game days.