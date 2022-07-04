 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VII chat

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A slightly earlier start for the Dodgers and Rockies on July 4.

Mookie Betts is at second base. Chris Taylor (foot) and Hanser Alberto (knee) are back, and starting against left-hander Kyle Freeland. Max Muncy and Gavin Lux sit.

The Rockies have nine right-handed bats in the lineup against lefty Julio Urías.

Old friend Ashton Godeau was optioned by Colorado before the series opener, with right-hander Justin Lawrence called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers
DH Joe 2B Betts
CF Daza SS Turner
LF Bryant 1B Freeman (L)
1B Cron C Smith
2B Rodgers DH Turner
RF Grichuk LF Taylor
SS Iglesias RF Thompson
C Díaz CF Bellinger (L)
3B Hampson 2B Alberto
Julio Urías vs. Kyle Freeland on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (49-29) vs. Rockies (35-44)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

