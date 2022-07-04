Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VII chat

A slightly earlier start for the Dodgers and Rockies on July 4.
Mookie Betts is at second base. Chris Taylor (foot) and Hanser Alberto (knee) are back, and starting against left-hander Kyle Freeland. Max Muncy and Gavin Lux sit.
The Rockies have nine right-handed bats in the lineup against lefty Julio Urías.
Old friend Ashton Godeau was optioned by Colorado before the series opener, with right-hander Justin Lawrence called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Dodgers-Rockies lineups
|Pos
|Rockies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Rockies
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Joe
|2B
|Betts
|CF
|Daza
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Bryant
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Cron
|C
|Smith
|2B
|Rodgers
|DH
|Turner
|RF
|Grichuk
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Iglesias
|RF
|Thompson
|C
|Díaz
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|3B
|Hampson
|2B
|Alberto
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (49-29) vs. Rockies (35-44)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Kyle Freeland
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
