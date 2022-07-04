Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VII chat

A slightly earlier start for the Dodgers and Rockies on July 4.

Mookie Betts is at second base. Chris Taylor (foot) and Hanser Alberto (knee) are back, and starting against left-hander Kyle Freeland. Max Muncy and Gavin Lux sit.

The Rockies have nine right-handed bats in the lineup against lefty Julio Urías.

Old friend Ashton Godeau was optioned by Colorado before the series opener, with right-hander Justin Lawrence called up from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers DH Joe 2B Betts CF Daza SS Turner LF Bryant 1B Freeman (L) 1B Cron C Smith 2B Rodgers DH Turner RF Grichuk LF Taylor SS Iglesias RF Thompson C Díaz CF Bellinger (L) 3B Hampson 2B Alberto

Game info