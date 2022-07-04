July 4: Dodgers 5, Rockies 3

Trayce Thompson homered and Julio Urías pitch six strong innings to lead the Dodgers over the Rockies on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers find a Trayce of offense to beat Rockies
Trayce Thompson hit a three-run home run off Kyle Freeland to turn around the game, backing Julio Urías’ strong pitching in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VII chat
The Dodgers battle the Rockies for the second week in a row, this time at Dodger Stadium.
Starting pitchers the key to Dodgers vs. Rockies
Starting pitchers are going deeper in games against the Dodgers of late. Getting into the bullpen earlier would help LA’s offense, which faces the Rockies for three games at Dodger Stadium.