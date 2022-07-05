Dodgers option Reyes Moronta to Triple-A; Ian Gibaut claimed off waivers by Reds

The Dodgers optioned reliever Reyes Moronta to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, the corresponding move for Ryan Pepiot to be called up to start the middle game of the series against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Moronta allowed a home run to C.J. Cron in Monday’s game against Colorado, the third straight game in which Moronta was taken deep, one shy of the longest streak by a reliever in Dodgers franchise history.

Moronta has a 3.68 ERA and 4.75 FIP in 13 games for the Dodgers this season, with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 14⅔ innings. He’s pitched twice in a game with a lead or deficit under four runs, and both of those outings came with the Dodgers trailing.

Among the thirteen Dodgers to have pitched at least four times in relief this season, Moronta has the lowest average leverage index on the team.

This is the third time Moronta has been optioned this season.

So long, old friend

Right-hander Ian Gibaut last Thursday began the day a member of an Ohio team, and now he’s back in the state. The Reds claimed the reliever off waivers from the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Gibaut was claimed by Los Angeles off waivers from the Guardians last week, then added him to the active roster on Friday. The right-hander did not pitch in his two games with the team, then was designated for assignment on Sunday. It was a good run for old number 57.