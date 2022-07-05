Andy Pages homers again, Jonny DeLuca promoted to Double-A

July 4 brought the first Monday games of the season across the top four Dodgers minor league affiliates, with all four teams shifting their off days this week to account for the popular, fireworks-laden holiday.

There is only one Monday game remaining on the schedule, with Triple-A Oklahoma City set to end its regular season with a brief three-game set against Salt Lake from September 26-28.

Player of the day

Double-A Tulsa lost, but Andy Pages homered again, his third in four games this month. He also doubled, and drove in two runs.

The 21-year-old outfielder has 10 home runs since the beginning of June, with a .590 slugging percentage in 28 games during that time.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The onslaught of runs continued against OKC in a blowout loss the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s). After allowing 26 runs in 10 innings over two games Sunday, Oklahoma City allowed an eight-run fourth and two-run fifth on Monday. Spot starter José Martinez, called up from Double-A, allowed four runs in three-plus innings, and Justin Hagenman followed by giving up seven runs in two innings.

Michael Busch homered in the loss, part of a two-hit night.

Third-ranked @Dodgers prospect Michael Busch swats his 10th for the @okc_dodgers, his 21st of the season: pic.twitter.com/WD0Vqs173Z — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2022

Catcher Hunter Feduccia, who got promoted to Triple-A last Wednesday, doubled twice on Monday, his first two hits for OKC.

Zach McKinstry started a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City, going 2-for-3 with a double and playing seven innings at shortstop on Monday. McKinstry is sidelined with neck stiffness, and the earliest he could be activated from the injured list is Friday. Whether that activation means a return to the majors remains to be seen.

Double-A Tulsa

Pages hit one of three Drillers home runs on Monday, but Tulsa lost in 10 innings to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca was promoted to Double-A on Monday, and was 1-for-4 in his first game with the Drillers, at designated hitter.

DeLuca hit .245/.343/.516 with the Loons, with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, 12 stolen bases, and a 131 wRC+ in High-A. He won Midwest League player of the week for June 20-26, then followed that up last week by hitting .455/.556/.864 with nine RBI in six games, including six doubles in his last three games for Great Lakes. DeLuca was drafted by the Dodgers in the 25th round in 2019 out of Oregon

High-A Great Lakes

Starter Lael Lockhart struck out four and allowed two runs in five innings, but the Loons lost late to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Shortstop Alex De Jesus walked twice and hit a two-run double. Eddys Leonard singled twice, scored twice, and drove in two in the loss.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

A pair of 2021 draft picks looked good on the mound, but the Quakes lost late to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Peter Heubeck, the 19-year-old who was drafted in the third round by the Dodgers last year, made his first appearance since June 14, and pitched a perfect first inning with one strikeout. Ronan Kopp, a 12th-round pick last year, followed with two innings and five strikeouts, allowing an unearned run.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander José Martinez was promoted from Double-A to make a spot start for pitching-depleted Oklahoma City. Michael Grove on Sunday was placed on the injured list, and Andre Jackson with his 6.34 ERA and 37 walks in 38⅓ innings was placed on the development list. Jackson last pitched on June 19. Andy Burns was activated from the temporary inactive list after missing a week. Catcher Hamlet Marte was moved to the development list.

Double-A: Landon Knack was placed on the seven-day injured list two days after leaving his start in the fourth inning with a trainer. Cameron Gibbens, who walked eight and hit three batters in his last two appearances, recording just one out, was placed on the development list.

High-A: Max Hewitt was activated from the development list by the Loons with DeLuca moving on up. Great Lakes lists Hewitt, an undrafted free agent signed last year out of Oklahoma State, as a catcher/infielder. So far this season for the Loons, he’s started at second base and first base, and even pitched an inning of mop-up duty. He caught 44 games in his junior and senior years in college, while also playing around the infield.

Low-A: Peter Heubeck was activated off the development list to start for the Quakes. Pitcher River Ryan was placed on the temporary inactive list.

Monday scores

Tuesday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Jon Duplaintier) at Las Vegas (Collin Wiles)