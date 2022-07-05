Dodgers Reacts survey results: Catchers take top spots

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans across the country.

We called upon the True Blue LA community to answer a pair of poll questions last week. It was clear by the results that the catching position is thought to be in good hands, with a current and future backstop taking the top spot in each poll.

Since Mookie Betts is always going to get his at the plate, the question didn’t include him as an option. The next four on the list of home run hitters in the lineup have all reached double digits, two of them doing so since the initial poll was released. While a guy like Max Muncy can certainly get hot and overtake all the names on this list, we asked TBLA readers who they thought would finish with the higher home run total in 2022.

After Will Smith (13), Freddie Freeman (10) and Cody Bellinger (11) all hit two home runs over the last six games, the competition that involves only this poll question has tightened up, with Trea Turner (11) also in the mix. The low number for Bellinger goes to show how much faith TBLA members have in Bellinger to make contact, despite his potential to hit a ton of long balls.

The second part of the poll was about what prospect would finish with the highest career WAR. While we might not know the results of this poll for over a decade, the names on this list will be in the big leagues before too long. Catcher Diego Cartaya is the Dodgers’ top prospect and he finished on top of this poll.

The mediocre year out of pitcher Bobby Miller may have contributed to a low showing in this poll or maybe the emergence of Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch are more impressive. Either way, it’s going to be fun seeing this question play out.

