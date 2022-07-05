Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot, likely headed for the injured list

A literal CT scan showed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot, and is headed for the injured list, though the timing remains in question.

Taylor fouled a ball off his left foot on Saturday and eventually left that game. After not playing Sunday, Taylor irritated the injury and left Monday’s game after swelling in his foot got worse. Manager Dave Roberts said after Monday’s game that Taylor would miss at least a few games, pending the results of his CT scan.

Taylor revealed the news of his broken foot on SportsNet LA’s pregame show Tuesday.

“It was definitely a surprise to me, but it showed a small fracture there and it’s going to be a little longer than initially expected,” Taylor said.

Taylor is hitting .238/.319/.409 with six home runs, 19 doubles, and a 105 wRC+ this season, albeit with a career-high 35.4-percent strikeout rate that leads the majors.

All of Taylor’s starts in the field this season have been in the outfield, a bit unusual as he’s started regular at six positions in his career, but he’s also coming off elbow surgery in November and the Dodgers don’t want to change the arm angles on his throws. But he won’t be making many throws for a while, at least not in a game.

That Taylor wasn’t placed on the injured list before Tuesday’s game — which was his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, by the way — could have simply been an issue of timing.

Eddy Alvarez, who was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, was not in Oklahoma City’s lineup on Tuesday night against Las Vegas, while the other group of potential call-ups were are playing for OKC. It’s possible that Alvarez hadn’t yet arrived at Dodger Stadium by game time.

Taylor’s injury likely cements more playing time for Trayce Thompson, who was acquired with Mookie Betts on the injured list, and has started eight games in the outfield since arriving back with his old team. Thompson entered Monday hitting .286/.342/.543 with five extra-base hits in 38 plate appearances for the Dodgers, including a three-run home run that turned around Monday’s win.

Jake Lamb, another veteran call-up who was on a minor league deal, started in left field on Tuesday. He was 3-for-8 with a double and triple in his first few games with the Dodgers.