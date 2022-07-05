July 5: Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Ryan Pepiot struck out six in five innings to earn his first major league win, and Max Muncy homered, doubled, and reached base four times in the Dodgers’ second straight win over the Rockies this week at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 4, 2022, 11:37am PDT
July 5
Pepiot, Muncy lead Dodgers over Rockies
July 5
Chris Taylor headed for IL with a foot fracture
Chris Taylor has "a small fracture" in his left foot and is going to be out for a while. He’ll end up on the injured list on Wednesday, it seems.
July 5
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat
The Dodgers send Ryan Pepiot to the mound to start Tuesday night against the Rockies.
July 5
Moronta optioned, Gibaut claimed by Reds
The Dodgers optioned reliever Reyes Moronta to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and pitcher Ian Gibaut was claimed off waivers by the Reds.
July 5
Dodgers find a spot for Pepiot to start
The Dodgers called up Ryan Pepiot to start on Tuesday against the Rockies, the rookie right-hander’s fourth major league start.
July 4
Starting pitchers the key to Dodgers vs. Rockies
Starting pitchers are going deeper in games against the Dodgers of late. Getting into the bullpen earlier would help LA’s offense, which faces the Rockies for three games at Dodger Stadium.