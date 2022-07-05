 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 5: Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

First MLB win for Pepiot

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Ryan Pepiot struck out six in five innings to earn his first major league win, and Max Muncy homered, doubled, and reached base four times in the Dodgers’ second straight win over the Rockies this week at Dodger Stadium.

Jul 4, 2022, 11:37am PDT