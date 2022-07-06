Zack McKinstry homers for Oklahoma City, Pedro Báez returns to the mound for the Dodgers

It was a slow day in the minor leagues, with only one game on the schedule for the Dodgers. It just so happened to be the only game in the minor leagues Tuesday night for the top four affiliates, involved Oklahoma City.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers had a runner on in nearly every inning Tuesday but failed to put hits together in bunches. OKC didn’t put a run on the board until the seventh and by that time, Las Vegas was already in control of the game, sending the Dodgers to an 8-3 loss.

The Aviators put five runs on the board before OKC could scratch a run across, getting a two-run single in the second and the sixth to go with an RBI-single from old friend Matt Davidson in the fifth.

OKC loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning on two walks and a single but it yielded just one run. Miguel Vargas was the perfect guy at the plate, already with two singles in the game. Vargas was able to get the ball in the air to right field to bring in a run but the inning came to an end when Michael Busch followed by hitting into a double play.

After the Aviators scored three more in the top of the eighth, Zach McKinstry made sure the Dodgers didn’t go quietly in the ninth. The Dodger utility man pulled a rocket into the upper deck down the right field line for a two-run homer. McKinstry would finish 2-for-5 with a single to go with the two-run blast and would be considered the Player of the Day for this post.

ACL Dodgers

This team doesn’t usually get any run on this post unless something interesting has happened. Tuesday night saw the first pitch in the organization for this old friend since the 2020 World Series.

Pedro Báez started the game for the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, tossing a perfect first inning on five pitches. The right-hander got two fly ball outs with a strikeout mixed in between.

Báez had signed with the Astros after the 2020 season and was with Houston until they released him earlier this year in April. The Dodgers signed him in May and Tuesday was the first official time back on the mound for the organization.

There is no telling if the human rain delay makes it back to the big leagues but it’s at least possible.

If you’re interested in the outcome of the game, the ACL Dodgers lost to the ACL Rangers by the score of 7-3.

Transactions

Triple-A: The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled pitcher Ryan Pepiot and optioned Reyes Moronta to Oklahoma City. The Dodgers sent RHP Pedro Baez on a rehab assignment to ACL Dodgers. OKC transferred Andre Jackson to the Development List.

Double-A: Pitcher Jose Martinez assigned to the Drillers from Oklahoma City.

