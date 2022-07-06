Chris Taylor placed on injured list with a fractured foot, Dodgers activate Zach McKinstry

The Dodgers, as expected, placed Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fracture in his left foot. His return timetable is unknown, but given the timing on the schedule, Taylor will be out until after the All-Star break, at least.

“Hopefully it’s not too long-term. I think once we get the swelling out, it’s going to be one of those — per his tolerance,” manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday night, as shown on SportsNet LA. Hopefully it’s not more than a couple of weeks.”

Taylor left Saturday’s game a few innings after fouling a ball off his left foot, sat out Sunday’s game, then started Monday night but left after five innings as swelling got worse. A CT scan on Tuesday revealed “a small fracture,” as Taylor described on yesterday’s SportsNet LA pregame show.

The Dodgers brought back Zach McKinstry for the bench, activated him off the injured list, which means his IL stint was backdated since he was placed on the injured list on June 28, eight days ago, with neck stiffness.

McKinstry played two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment, starting at shortstop on Monday and at third base on Tuesday. He doubled in the first game and homered on Tuesday.

The lefty-batting McKinstry at the plate in the majors this year is 1-for-7 with a home run in his six games with the Dodgers this season. In his parts of three seasons in the majors, McKinstry has started at second base, third base, left field, and right field, and even logged three innings at shortstop.

McKinstry this year in Oklahoma City is hitting .335/.417/.487, a 128 wRC+ with 17 extra-base hits in 48 games.

With Taylor out, the bulk of the extra playing time figures to go to Trayce Thompson, with a side of Jake Lamb. One of them has started each of the Dodgers’ last 13 games, with eight of the starts going to Thompson, though that might be a function of Thompson arriving in the majors first.

Since Lamb was added to the roster on June 28, the starts have split based on handedness of the opposing pitcher, with Thompson starting against the four southpaws and Lamb getting the nod against the five right-handed starters, including Lamb at designated hitter on Wednesday against Rockies right-hander José Ureña.