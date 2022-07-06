For Dave Roberts, challenging calls has been, well, a challenge. As of Friday’s game, he’d been successful on seven out of 20 calls, ranking 28th out of 32 major league managers. He also asks for replay challenges often — his 20 attempts are tied for fifth in the majors.

Many of those requests are risky. Roberts used his one-challenge-per-game in the first inning against the Pirates on May 11 and promptly lost it for the rest of the game. Last week, he went for an early challenge again — this time in the second inning — and was left without for the rest of the game when it didn’t get overturned.

Roberts says that the new 20-second window to ask for a challenge, down from 30 seconds last year, is hindering his replay team’s ability to get a definitive look at a play. Fewer camera angles available in non-national TV games are also a concern.

“We’re working through it,” Roberts said. “But ultimately, I make the decision to challenge or not challenge. I haven’t been very good.”

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times has more etails.

Dodgers Links

Baseball Canada’s Junior National Team MVP Award will henceforth be known as the Russell Martin Award, according to MLB.com. It’s one of several honors bestowed upon the Canadian (and former Dodgers) catcher after he announced his retirement from baseball.

Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times makes the case for Clayton Kershaw to start this year’s All-Star Game.