Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IX chat

Mitch White takes the mound for the final game of the series, as the Dodgers look to bounce back after a poor start against the Rockies this season, with a clean three-game sweep at home.
Dodgers-Rockies lineups
#Rockies lineup tonight: pic.twitter.com/X92A8JsFGO— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) July 6, 2022
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Rockies: pic.twitter.com/L1bpucagEe— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 6, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (51-29) vs. Rockies (35-46)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs José Urena
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network
