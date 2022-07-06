 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IX chat

Dodgers go for the sweep at home versus the Rockies

By Estevão Maximo
Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 during g a MLB baseball game. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Mitch White takes the mound for the final game of the series, as the Dodgers look to bounce back after a poor start against the Rockies this season, with a clean three-game sweep at home.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (51-29) vs. Rockies (35-46)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs José Urena
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network

