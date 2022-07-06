July 6: Dodgers 2, Rockies 1

Mitch White pitched well into the sixth inning, and Dodgers pitchers allowed only one hit. They rallied to tie the game late on a wild pitch, then got an infield single by Mookie Betts for the second walk-off win of the season, finishing off a sweep of the Rockies.
Jun 20, 2022, 5:04am PDT
July 6
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IX chat
Dodgers go for the sweep at home versus the Rockies
July 6
McKinstry gets the call-up with Taylor on the IL
The Dodgers placed Chris Taylor on the injured list with a fracture in his left foot, with Taylor out until at least after the All-Star break. Zach McKinstry was activated off the IL.
July 6
Dodgers activate Ferguson from IL, option Pepiot
The Dodgers activated Caleb Ferguson from the injured list, and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City after his first major league win.
July 4
Starting pitchers the key to Dodgers vs. Rockies
Starting pitchers are going deeper in games against the Dodgers of late. Getting into the bullpen earlier would help LA’s offense, which faces the Rockies for three games at Dodger Stadium.
June 20
Roberts: ‘Craig is our closer’
Craig Kimbrel is slumping but gets a vote of confidence from Dave Roberts, the Dodgers offense still isn’t fully operational, plus more on Mookie Betts, the Sandy Koufax statue, and more.