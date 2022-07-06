 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 6: Dodgers 2, Rockies 1

LA completes 3-game home sweep

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Mitch White pitched well into the sixth inning, and Dodgers pitchers allowed only one hit. They rallied to tie the game late on a wild pitch, then got an infield single by Mookie Betts for the second walk-off win of the season, finishing off a sweep of the Rockies.

Jun 20, 2022, 5:04am PDT