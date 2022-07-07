Dodgers vs. Cubs Game IV chat

After achieving the Jon Bon Jovi point on Wednesday, the season now halfway there, the Dodgers start the actual second half on Thursday night by hosting the Cubs at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers-Cubs lineups
|Pos
|Cubs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cubs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Ortega (L)
|RF
|Betts
|SS
|Hoerner
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Happ (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|RF
|Suzuki
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Wisdom
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Rivas (L)
|DH
|Turner
|C
|Gomes
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Morel
|LF
|Thompson
|2B
|Simmons
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (52-29) vs. Rockies (34-48)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Mark Leiter Jr.
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
