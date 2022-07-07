 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After achieving the Jon Bon Jovi point on Wednesday, the season now halfway there, the Dodgers start the actual second half on Thursday night by hosting the Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers-Cubs lineups

Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers
DH Ortega (L) RF Betts
SS Hoerner SS Turner
LF Happ (S) 1B Freeman (L)
RF Suzuki C Smith
3B Wisdom 3B Muncy (L)
1B Rivas (L) DH Turner
C Gomes CF Bellinger (L)
CF Morel LF Thompson
2B Simmons 2B Lux (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Mark Leiter Jr. on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (52-29) vs. Rockies (34-48)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Mark Leiter Jr.
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

