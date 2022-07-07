 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

July 7: Dodgers 5, Cubs 3

4th straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
Tony Gonsolin pitched seven innings, the Dodgers hit four home runs, two by Mookie Betts, and the bullpen held on to beat the Cubs Thursday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium.

