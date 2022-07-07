July 7: Dodgers 5, Cubs 3

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven innings, the Dodgers hit four home runs, two by Mookie Betts, and the bullpen held on to beat the Cubs Thursday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers home runs back another great Gonsolin start
The Dodgers hit four home runs, two by Mookie Betts, to back Tony Gonsolin, who pitched seven innings for his 11th win of the season without a loss.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game IV chat
The Dodgers host the Cubs to start a four-game series on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers host Cubs for four games
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.