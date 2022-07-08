Dodgers vs. Cubs Game V chat

The Dodgers squeaked out a 5-3 win over the Cubs in the series opener Thursday night at Dodger Stadium despite continued bullpen problems. The Boys in Blue will have to go on without Brusdar Graterol who left the game after four pitches with a cramp in his right side.

Craig Kimbrel struggled again and was unable to record the final out, throwing a season-high 31 pitches. Alex Vesia battled to get the last out in the ninth and picked up the save.

We’ll keep an ear out for Graterol’s test results Friday. With the All-Star Break quickly approaching, we probably won’t see Bazooka until after the break.

The Dodgers’ bullpen might be on thin ice as we approach the All-Star Break, but the starters have been impressive. An integral part of the Dodgers’ starting rotation this season has been the solid duo of Gonsolin and Anderson. Tony Gonsolin scratched through seven strong innings Thursday to collect another win in, improving to 11-0 on the season and best record in MLB.

Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.09 ERA, 3.32 FIP) looks to build on his strong first half when he takes the ball for the Dodgers on Friday night. Last time out against the Padres, the lefty allowed one run in 6 1⁄ 3 innings for the win. All-Star Wilson Contreras, Yan Gomes and Patrick Wisdom all have hit a home run off Anderson in the past.

Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw are deserving of starting the Midsummer Classic later this month, but Anderson has been great for the Dodgers over the first half of the season as well.

Mookie Betts, a verified All-Star, helped with the run support with two home runs against the Cubs in the series opener. Betts now has 19 career multi-home run games starting in the leadoff spot. He’s one game behind Alfonso Soriano for the most all-time.

For the Cubbies, Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.41 ERA, 3.79 FIP) takes the mound. Thompson will have to be wary of Cody Bellinger who homered with two outs in the ninth inning off the right-hander to give the Dodgers their first walk-off victory of the season last June 26.

Bellinger came into the game as a defensive substitution in a double switch and smacked a 422-foot solo homer to center field to give the Dodgers the 3-2 win over the Cubs.

The Dodgers take the field with two 2022 starting NL All-Stars with Betts and Trea Turner who will start in right field and shortstop. For Friday’s game, Betts leads off again in the second of four matchups with the Cubs in L.A. Jake Lamb is the designated hitter. Lamb has three hits in 13 at-bats (.231 BA) with the Dodgers.

Dodgers-Cubs lineups Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers 2B Morel RF Betts LF Happ (S) SS T. Turner 3B Wisdom 1B Freeman (L) RF Suzuki C Smith SS Hoerner 2B Muncy (L) C Gomes 3B J. Turner 1B Higgins DH Lamb (L) CF Velazquez CF Bellinger (L) DH Bote LF Lux (L)

Game info