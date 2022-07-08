Mookie Betts, Trea Turner voted to start All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were elected by fans to start for the National League in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, giving the Dodgers multiple position players starting the midsummer classic for the first time since 1980, the last time Los Angeles was the host.

Betts was voted to start the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career, along with 2016-18 for the Red Sox. He was also named an All-Star as a reserve in 2019 and 2021, though he did not play last year while resting various nagging injuries. Betts got 37 percent of the vote, tops among the four NL outfielders vying for two starting spots during Phase 2 of voting, which ran from Tuesday to Friday.

Former Dodger Joc Pederson, now with the Giants, got the second-most votes at 30 percent, giving him his second All-Star appearance. He also made the All-Star team as a reserve in his rookie 2015 season for Los Angeles, and was later named as a replacement starter that year, so this is technically Pederson’s second All-Star start, but first time elected by the fans. Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves received the most votes among all National Leaguers during Phase 1, earning an automatic starting spot.

This is the second All-Star nod for Turner, who was elected as a reserve by players in 2021 when with the Nationals. Turner narrowly beat out Dansby Swanson to start at shortstop for the National League.

NL All-Star starters Pos Player Team Pos Player Team C Willson Contreras Cubs 1B Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 2B Jazz Chisolm Jr. Marlins 3B Manny Machado Padres SS Trea Turner Dodgers OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves OF Mookie Betts Dodgers OF Joc Pederson Giants

The voting at shortstop remained close through the various updates released by MLB once Phase 2 of voting opened on Tuesday. In the two-person race at shortstop, Turner had 49 percent of the vote through Wednesday morning, was at a 50-50 split on Thursday morning, and was up to 51 percent as of 7:46 a.m. PT on Friday. Phase 2 of voting ended at 11 a.m. PT Friday. Turner got 52 percent of the vote.

This is the first time the Dodgers have multiple position players starting the All-Star Game in 42 years. In 1980, the last time Dodger Stadium hosted the midsummer classic, four Dodgers were elected by fans — first baseman Steve Garvey, second baseman Davey Lopes, shortstop Bill Russell, and outfielder Reggie Smith.

Turner is the first Dodgers shortstop to start an All-Star Game since Russell in 1980.

The Dodgers also had two All-Star starters in 1981 — Lopes and pitcher Fernando Valenzuela — but pitchers aren’t elected by fans. In between All-Star Games at Dodger Stadium, fans elected a Dodger to start 17 times in 40 midsummer classics.

The full All-Star rosters will be revealed on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. Each roster has 32 players, including 12 pitchers. In each league, players vote for one player at each position, including designated hitter, plus five starting pitchers and three relievers. The remaining six players (two position players, four pitchers) in each league will be selected by the commissioner’s office.

A new feature of the collective bargaining agreement allows for commissioner Rob Manfred to add extra All-Star roster spots for legendary players. Earlier Friday, MLB announced that Albert Pujols will be active for the National League and Miguel Cabrera for the American League.

“Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition,” Manfred said in a statement.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19.