 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 8: Dodgers 4, Cubs 3 (10 innings)

5th straight win for LA

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Estevão Maximo
/ new

Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings, but the Cubs built a 3-0 lead against him. The Dodgers rallied late scoring single runs in the sixth, seventh, ninth, and 10th to win their fifth straight game on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Jul 7, 2022, 12:22pm PDT