July 8: Dodgers 4, Cubs 3 (10 innings)

Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings, but the Cubs built a 3-0 lead against him. The Dodgers rallied late scoring single runs in the sixth, seventh, ninth, and 10th to win their fifth straight game on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 7, 2022, 12:22pm PDT
July 8
Dodgers walk off in extras with 4-3 win over Cubs
Will Smith drives home winning run in 10th
July 8
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game V chat
Dodgers go for fifth straight win behind Tyler Anderson
July 7
Dodgers host Cubs for four games
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.