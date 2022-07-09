Dodgers notes: All-Star news, Brusdar Graterol, Mike Brito

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were voted by fans to start for the National League in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, now just 10 days away. Here’s how Dave Roberts broke the news in the Dodgers clubhouse on Friday:

The moment Mookie and Trea found out they were starting in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/QDRcQiiXiC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 9, 2022

The full All-Star rosters will be unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

Links

No injured list stint for Brusdar Graterol, who left Thursday’s game with right side soreness. Graterol, who is listed as day-to-day, told Juan Toribio at MLB.com he expects to be ready to pitch by Sunday.

In Bill Plaschke’s tribute to the late Mike Brito at the Los Angeles Times, he quotes Dodgers historian Mark Langill: “Name me another scout you recognize. Name me the second-most famous scout in baseball. You can’t.”

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times talked with Dodgers director of player development Will Rhymes about the team’s contingent in the Futures Game. Jake Lamb, who played three months for Triple-A Oklahoma City, said of Miguel Vargas, “He’s an elite, elite bat who can just freaking hit, but I just love how he goes about the game.”

Old friend Joc Pederson was also voted to start in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. The Giants outfielder talked about his return to Los Angeles with John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle: “Last time I was an All-Star, everything was moving so fast; 2015, rookie year, and it would be cool to re-soak in some of the moments that maybe I missed, especially being in L.A. Super familiar obviously with everything there. So really looking forward to the whole experience.”

July 25 is the deadline for major league owners and players to agree on a structure for an international draft, or else the qualifying offer system will remain in place for the remainder of this collective bargaining agreement. Both sides are talking, but remain far apart. Ronald Blum at the Associated Press has details.