 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 9: Dodgers 4, Cubs 2

6th straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
/ new

Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning and struck out 10. Freddie Freeman delivered the go-ahead, two-run single, and Jake Lamb homered, leading the Dodgers to a win over the Cubs on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Jul 7, 2022, 12:22pm PDT