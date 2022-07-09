July 9: Dodgers 4, Cubs 2

Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning and struck out 10. Freddie Freeman delivered the go-ahead, two-run single, and Jake Lamb homered, leading the Dodgers to a win over the Cubs on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 7, 2022, 12:22pm PDT
July 9
Clayton Kershaw pitches like an All-Star in Dodgers’ latest win
Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning for the first time this season, and cemented his All-Star case with 10 strikeouts in a win over the Cubs. Freddie Freeman drove home the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning, and Jake Lamb homered in the Dodgers’ sixth straight win.
July 9
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VI chat
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers take on the Cubs on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
July 7
Dodgers host Cubs for four games
The Dodgers and Cubs play a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.