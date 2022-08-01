Dodgers Week 17: More zeros for Tyler Anderson, James Outman says hello

The Dodgers played a pair of also-rans last week, dropping two of three at home to the lowly Nationals, then taking three of four against the Rockies to even up their Coors Field record after dropping four of their first five in Denver this season.

A 4-3 week isn’t spectacular by any stretch, but represents a 93-win pace, and more importantly knocked another seven days off the schedule, during which the Dodgers widened their lead in the National League West, now at 12 games over San Diego.

Batter of the week

It’s not often that one game is enough to capture batter of the week honors, but James Outman had no ordinary debut on Sunday. He is just the eighth Dodger to homer in his first major league at-bat, the first debuting Dodger with three hits since Mike Piazza thirty years ago, and Outman also scored twice and drove in three. Not bad for the first rookie to bat for the Dodgers in 2022.

Pitcher of the week

Tyler Anderson continued to excel, tossing seven scoreless innings on Thursday at Coors Field, his sixth straight start lasting at least six innings, something he’s done 12 times in his last 14 starts. Anderson has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts, totaling 19 innings.

Week 17 results

4-3 record

39 runs scored (5.57 per game)

25 runs allowed (3.57 per game)

.693 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

68-33 record

526 runs scored (5.21 per game)

331 runs allowed (3.28 per game)

.701 pythagorean win percentage (71-30)

Miscellany

Going deep in Denver: The Dodgers hit four home runs in four games at Coors Field over the weekend, but this isn’t about long balls. It’s about both Tyler Anderson and Julio Urías pitching seven innings to open the series, on Thursday and Friday, respectively. It marked just the fifth time the Dodgers got starts of seven innings or longer on consecutive days in Colorado, in its 30th major league season. The others — Ismael Valdéz and Hideo Nomo’s no-hitter (1996), Dave Mlicki’s shutout and Darren Dreifort (1998), Kevin Brown and Chan Ho Park (2000), then Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw (2014).

Doubling up: Freddie Freeman hit three doubles last week, and his 35 two-baggers are tied for the major league lead with current Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman led the National League in doubles in 2018, setting a career best with 44 doubles that year, then led the majors with 23 doubles in his MVP season of 2020, a 60-game campaign. Freeman’s 35 doubles are the third-most by a Dodger through 101 team games, just one behind Johnny Frederick (1929) and Shawn Green (2003). Those were the two highest doubles seasons in Dodgers history, with the Brooklyn outfielder Frederick hitting 52 two-baggers in his rookie season, and Green setting the Los Angeles Dodgers record with 49 doubles.

Transactions

Tuesday: Garrett Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A to replace Reyes Moronta in the bullpen. It did not go well.

Wednesday: Andrew Heaney was activated off the injured list to start, and Jake Reed was added as the fresh arm in the bullpen. Cleavinger and Mitch White were optioned.

Saturday: Zach McKinstry was traded to the Cubs for reliever Chris Martin.

Saturday: With McKinstry gone, James Outman got his first major league call-up.

Sunday: Martin was activated, and Reed was optioned to Triple-A.

Game results

Week 17 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Thompson 19 5 6 0 2 4 0 3 22 0.316 0.409 0.632 1.041 T.Turner 30 5 11 4 1 4 1 0 30 0.367 0.367 0.600 0.967 Lux 23 2 8 2 0 4 1 3 27 0.348 0.407 0.435 0.842 Freeman 25 5 8 3 0 4 2 4 30 0.320 0.400 0.440 0.840 J.Turner 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 0.333 0.500 0.333 0.833 Betts 31 4 7 1 1 1 0 4 35 0.226 0.314 0.419 0.734 Bellinger 24 4 5 3 1 4 0 1 25 0.208 0.240 0.458 0.698 Smith 28 3 6 2 1 6 0 2 31 0.214 0.290 0.393 0.683 Lamb 23 2 5 2 0 0 0 3 26 0.217 0.308 0.304 0.612 Muncy 22 2 4 1 0 1 1 2 26 0.182 0.269 0.227 0.497 Starters 228 33 61 18 6 29 5 23 256 0.268 0.336 0.434 0.770 Outman 4 2 3 1 1 3 0 0 4 0.750 0.750 1.750 2.500 Alberto 7 1 3 1 0 3 0 0 7 0.429 0.429 0.571 1.000 McKinstry 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 0.000 0.500 0.000 0.500 Barnes 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 8 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.250 Bench 22 6 7 2 1 7 0 3 25 0.318 0.400 0.545 0.945 Offense 250 39 68 20 7 36 5 26 281 0.272 0.342 0.444 0.786

Week 17 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Anderson 1 1-0 7.0 4 0 0 0 4 0.00 0.571 2.44 Heaney 1 0-0 4.0 1 0 0 3 4 0.00 1.000 3.40 Urías 1 1-0 7.0 4 2 2 0 4 2.57 0.571 2.01 White 1 0-0 6.0 9 2 2 0 4 3.00 1.500 1.82 Kershaw 1 0-1 5.3 8 5 3 0 3 5.06 1.500 2.59 Gonsolin 2 1-1 11.0 11 7 7 4 10 5.73 1.364 4.79 Starters 7 3-2 40.3 37 16 14 7 29 3.12 1.091 3.03 Bickford 4 0-0 3.3 3 0 0 1 5 0.00 1.200 1.05 Price 2 0-0 2.7 3 0 0 1 1 0.00 1.500 3.53 Almonte 2 0-0 2.3 1 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.429 0.58 Ferguson 2 0-0 2.3 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.429 2.72 Vesia 2 1-0 1.7 1 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.600 -0.45 Phillips 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 -0.85 Alberto 1 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0.00 2.000 3.15 Moronta 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 2 3 0.00 2.000 6.15 Reed 3 0-0 2.7 5 1 1 1 2 3.38 2.250 2.77 Kimbrel 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 4 2 2 1 3 9.00 2.500 1.65 Cleavinger 1 0-1 1.7 3 6 4 1 3 21.60 2.400 10.95 Bullpen 21 1-1, Sv 21.7 22 9 7 8 27 2.91 1.385 2.64 Totals 28 4-3 62.0 59 25 21 15 56 3.05 1.194 2.89

Previous weekly reviews: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16

Up next

The Dodgers run the Dave Dravecky gauntlet, finishing off the road trip with four games in San Francisco then back home to face the Padres. San Diego has a five-game series at home against Colorado before coming to Los Angeles, so their weekend rotation is a big question mark at this point.

Sunday’s game is exclusively on ESPN. Tuesday’s game in San Francisco is on TBS, not exclusively, but also not blacked out locally.