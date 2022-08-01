 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Outman’s amazing Dodgers debut

Hello James Outman & Chris Martin

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Monday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looks back at a busy weekend for the Dodgers in Colorado, especially for James Outman.

The rookie outfielder homered in his first major league at-bat and had three hits in his MLB debut on Sunday. See how he joined select company, including Mike Piazza, Dan Bankhead, Ernie Koy, Clise Dudley, and of course, Packy Rogers.

Also, the Dodgers kicked off their trade deadline season by acquiring Chris Martin from the Cubs. The veteran right-hander has been stingy with the walks this season and joined the team on Sunday, though he did not pitch in Denver.

