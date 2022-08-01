Dodgers vs. Giants Game X chat

Dodgers and Giants begin a four-game series in San Francisco. James Outman makes a second straight start after Sunday’s terrific debut, this time in left field. He’s one of six Dodgers left-handers in the lineup against Giants right-hander Logan Webb.

Similarly, the Giants have seven right-handed batters set to face Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney, who as Jon Weisman pointed out earlier Monday, is about to face his first National League West foe since joining the Dodgers.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts 1B Ruf SS Turner CF Slater 1B Freeman (L) DH Mercedes C Smith 2B Flores DH Lamb (L) LF González (L) 2B Lux (L) 3B Villar 3B Muncy (L) SS Machado CF Bellinger (L) C Bart LF Outman (L) RF Yastrzemski (L)

