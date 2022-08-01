August 1: Dodgers 8, Giants 2

Max Muncy and Trea Turner homered, Freddie Freeman had three hits, and James Outman reached base four times in his second major league game, backing Andrew Heaney and five relief pitchers to lead the Dodgers’ rout of the Giants on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Aug 1, 2022, 5:02am PDT
August 1
Dodgers untangle Webb, throttle Giants
August 1
Dodgers vs. Giants Game X chat
The Dodgers and Giants renew their rivalry with a four-game series in San Francisco.
August 1
Up next: Dodgers at Giants
The Dodgers and Giants meet for a four-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The home team has won all nine games in this year’s matchup.