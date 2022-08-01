 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

August 1: Dodgers 8, Giants 2

1st road win in 10 Dodgers-Giants games in 2022

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Max Muncy and Trea Turner homered, Freddie Freeman had three hits, and James Outman reached base four times in his second major league game, backing Andrew Heaney and five relief pitchers to lead the Dodgers’ rout of the Giants on Monday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Aug 1, 2022, 5:02am PDT