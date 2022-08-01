James Outman fun facts & Dodgers records through two major league games

James Outman had a major league debut to remember on Sunday in Denver, then kept it going by reaching base four times on Monday in San Francisco. Along the way, he etched his name in Dodgers history in a number of ways.

Through two games, Outman is literally living up to his name, having made only one out in his eight trips to the plate, a fourth-inning strikeout against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez.

Let’s look at the notable achievements for the 25-year-old outfielder through his two major league games to date:

He’s the eighth Dodger to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat, and just the fourth since the team moved to Los Angeles.

Outman’s 2.542 OPS is the highest by a Dodger through their first two major league games, among anyone with more than three plate appearances. With no plate appearance minimums, Garey Ingram leads with a 5.000 OPS, with his 1994 home run in his first at-bat was his only trip to the plate in his first two games.

Outman’s .875 on-base percentage is the highest by a Dodger through two games, with at least five plate appearances. A whopping 29 Dodgers have a 1.000 OBP through two games, though 20 of those batted only once. Pitcher Larry Miller has the most PA among 1.000-OBP folks, with four times to the plate in his first two games in 1964. Miller had singles in each of his first four times up.

Outman scored two runs in his debut, and two more runs on Monday. Four runs scored matches Brooklyn outfielder Dick Loftus (1924) for the most by a Dodger in their first two major league games.

Outman is the only Dodger to score at least twice in each of his first two games. He’s the fourth MLB player to do so this century, along with Eric Hinske (2002), Fernando Perez (2008), and Jackie Bradley Jr. (2013). No major leaguer in the modern era (1901-present) has scored twice in each of their first three games.

Outman’s seven times reaching base (five hits, one walk, one hit by pitch) are second-most in franchise history through two games, behind only Casey Stengel, who had six singles and two walks in his first two games in 1912.

Outman is just the third Dodger to reach base at least three times in both of his first two games, along with Stengel and outfielder Bernie Neis (1920). Neither Stengel nor Neis reached base three times in their third game.

Outman’s five hits trail only Stengel and Jack Dalton (1910), who each had six hits in their first two games.

The only Dodger to have multiple hits in each of their first three major league games was Brooklyn first baseman Preston Ward in 1948. The last major leaguer to open his career with three straight multi-hit games was Jorge Soler in 2014.

Outman’s 10 total bases match Bill Russell (1969) for second-most by a Dodger in their first two games, trailing only Yasiel Puig, who had 12 total bases in his first two games in 2013.

Among any Dodger with at least four plate appearances through their first two major league games, Outman’s 1.667 slugging percentage matches Russell for the highest.

Outman’s three extra-base hits (home run, two doubles) ties a Dodgers record through two games, along with Deacon McGuire, Spider Jorgensen, Russell, and Puig.