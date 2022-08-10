Another solid outing has Dustin May looking ready to rejoin the Dodgers

Dustin May was outstanding for five innings Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City in what could be his final tuneup on his way back from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers will now have to decide whether his next start is in Triple-A or with Los Angeles on the upcoming road trip.

The lanky right-hander struck out eight of the 20 batters he faced in five innings, giving up three hits and a walk. The only run May allowed was a solo homer to Nick Solak.

The plan is for May to get one more start with Oklahoma City before joining Los Angeles but how great would that be to have his next start in the place where he last pitched in the big leagues to conquer that hurdle?

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC had a 3-1 lead heading to the later innings but Round Rock (Rangers) took advantage of the pitchers not named Dustin May, scoring six times in the seventh as Oklahoma City fell 8-5 in the series opener.

Oklahoma City had a 3-1 lead when May threw his last pitch. Three straight singles for Edwin Ríos, Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch brought the fist run in to tie the game at one. Jason Martin grounded out to bring Vargas home and Tomas Telis singled Busch home for the two-run advantage.

The Dodgers trotted out four straight pitchers with MLB experience behind May Tuesday and it was former closer Delin Betances who started the downhill spiral for the bullpen. After getting the first batter to groundout, the big right-hander walked the next three batters to load the bases.

Betances induced another ground ball out to score a run for the Express, setting up Josh Jung to smash a three-run shot and give Round Rock the lead. Davis Wendzel added a two-run single later in the frame to push the Round Rock lead to 7-3 and secure the insurance needed to send OKC to a loss.

OKC more than doubled the hit total of the Express with 13 in a losing effort, with Rios, Busch and Ryan Noda all pitching in three hits apiece. While he didn’t get a hit, center fielder Drew Avans extended his on-base streak to 45 games.

Rios is 10-for-32 (.313) with a seven-game hit streak in nine games on the current rehab assignment.

Edwin Rios has 3 hits for OKC to extend his hit streak to 7 games. He is hitting .300 in the 6 games he has played in August with an OPS of .768. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/IVufp8C7SJ — Dodger Poke Report (@dodger_poke) August 10, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa had an early lead and Bobby Miller was cruising on the mound until the sixth inning. Midland (Athletics) scored three in each of the sixth and seventh to send the Drillers to a 7-3 loss at home.

Staked to a 2-0 lead on a two-run single from Brandon Lewis in the third inning, Miller retired the first 10 batters of the game before giving up a pair of singles in the fourth. The right-hander still managed to keep the RockHounds off the board until the sixth.

Miller allowed a double and a single to start the sixth with runners at the corners. It wouldn’t matter where the runners were positioned when Zach Gelof crushed a three-run homer to quickly flip the script on Tulsa. The next three batters made out and Miller finished his night getting the next three batters.

In total, the 23-year-old struck out 11 with no walks but the last three of the five hits he surrendered were costly.

It was the top of the order again for Midland in the seventh when Michael Guldberg tripled in two, followed by a run-scoring single from Gelof.

.@PagesAbreu DESTROYS this baseball for his 20th of the season!



Drillers ⬇️ 6-3 in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/DsL0lRDH8d — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 10, 2022

Andy Pages hit a solo homer in the eighth but by then it was too late for a comeback.

High-A Great Lakes

It was nearly the same story for Great Lakes Tuesday as a pair of three-run innings sunk their night as well, dropping the opener to Peoria (Cardinals) by a score of 7-1.

A Jorbit Vivas triple and a Diego Cartaya sac fly provided all the offense for the Loons. The team had a total of six hits and no walks to give any support for the pitching staff.

Emmet Sheehan pitched well in five innings, giving up just one unearned run while allowing two hits and three walks while striking out nine.

Peoria put together a walk and three singles in the seventh and took advantage of two walks and three singles in the eighth to take control of the game, scoring three runs in each inning.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes had a come from ahead loss Tuesday, giving up a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to lose 5-4 on the road against Lake Elsinore (Padres)

Yunior Garcia singled in a run in the first, Yeiner Fernandez hit a solo homer in the second and Rancho came up with two in the third on a Chris Alleyne triple and a sac fly from Jake Vogel.

When the dust had settled on the first three innings, the Quakes cringed to a 4-3 lead.

After the Storm got a single to leadoff the sixth, the combination of a ground out, wild pitch and passed ball allowed Lake Elsinore to tie. A leadoff triple in the seventh led to the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Rancho had the bases loaded in the seventh and the tying run was aboard in each of the final two innings. But they couldn't push the run across to tie it.

Transactions

Double-A: Tulsa Drillers placed Outfielder Ryan Ward and infielder Kody Hoese on the 7-day injured list. SS Kenneth Betancourt assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Outfielder Ty Kelly assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Oklahoma City Dodgers. RHP Tanner Dodson assigned to Tulsa Drillers from ACL Dodgers.

High-A: Great Lakes Loons placed SS Austin Gauthier on the 7-day injured list. RHP Adolfo Ramirez assigned to Great Lakes Loons from Tulsa Drillers.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule