Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen are almost ready to return to the Dodgers, writes J.P. Hoornstra at the O.C. Register.

Both pitchers will be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City for rehab assignments this weekend.

Graterol has been out since mid-July with a sore shoulder and is expected to return by the end of August. Treinen, meanwhile, will be back from his own shoulder injury in early September.

“I feel great,” Graterol said. “I feel like I’m back again.”

The right-handers might just miss teammate Dustin May, who recently completed what might be his last rehab start for OKC after Tommy John surgery. He threw 68 pitches in five innings and allowed only three hits in that outing. May could be starting for the Dodgers as early as August 16, taking over Clayton Kershaw’s spot in the rotation while Kershaw deals with a back injury.

