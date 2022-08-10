 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs Twins Game IV chat

Ryan Pepiot takes the ball at home against the Twins

By Estevão Maximo
/ new
MLB: Game One-Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers go for the season sweep against the Minnesota Twins. On the mound, we’ll see a matchup of the rookie Ryan Pepiot against the veteran Sonny Gray.

Dodgers-Twins lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (78-33) vs. Twins (57-52)
  • Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Sonny Gray
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...