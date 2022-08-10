Dodgers vs Twins Game IV chat

The Dodgers go for the season sweep against the Minnesota Twins. On the mound, we’ll see a matchup of the rookie Ryan Pepiot against the veteran Sonny Gray.
Dodgers-Twins lineups
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Twins: pic.twitter.com/SHzG8ZekJ4— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 10, 2022
Sonny Gray is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in three starts since the All-Star Break. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Hz5UwB02xq— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 10, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (78-33) vs. Twins (57-52)
- Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Sonny Gray
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
