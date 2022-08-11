How did the Dodgers get so good at the plate?

The team is on pace to win 112 games this season, with their ninth division title in 10 years all but guaranteed.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith, who have occupied the top four spots in the lineup for much of the season, had a combined .336 batting average with five homers and 28 runs in the team’s nine-game (now 10) win streak.

Cody Bellinger is heating up, and Justin Turner is already contributing after returning from an abdominal strain. Max Muncy, also on the mend, whacked a 412-foot homer to right-center field on Tuesday.

And even the newly-acquired Joey Gallo is making his presence known. His 112.3 mph double on Tuesday was the second-hardest hit ball by a Dodger all season.

“Scary enough, I think there’s still a lot more in there for the whole team,” Muncy said.

Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times has more.

