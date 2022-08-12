Dodgers notes: Joey Gallo loves LA, pitching and more pitching

Joey Gallo enjoys Los Angeles much more than he ever did New York. That’s not much of a stretch when considering the difference in living conditions and getting a fresh start with a fanbase that doesn’t make him want to hide his face in public.

The Dodgers haven’t lost since July 30, a full four days before they activated Gallo, winning all six games since. Helene Elliott wrote in the Los Angeles Times about the change of scenery doing the slugger well.

Gallo is 4-for-15 with a double and a three-run homer in six games with LA. The home run came Wednesday off the bench to put the Dodgers up four in an eventual 8-5 win to complete a two-game sweep of the Twins.

“I think it’s just the work that we’ve been doing with the hitting coaches,” Gallo said of his success in their last two games. “Since the first day I got here, they said it’s not about immediate results, just about the process and getting back to the player I know I can be. So it’s been great. It’s been relaxing. They’re really smart. I’m excited to keep working with them.”

There are obvious changes that will show up on the field but it’s the comfortability of having a beard and living near the Pacific Ocean that have helped the transition to the west coast.

“No offense to New York, but I was living in a small apartment for the same price,” he said. “So it’s pretty nice to be by the beach and have some waves and some sand and people walking around in flip-flops and whatnot. Yeah, it’s definitely a little more laid-back environment and that’s just the difference of different cities, in general. I think it’s a good fit.”

Gallo will sit for Friday’s game against lefty Daniel Lynch but will be in the lineup Saturday and Sunday, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Links