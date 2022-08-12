Austin Barnes placed on family emergency list, Max Muncy in starting lineup at DH

The Dodgers on Friday placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list and selected the contract of catcher Tony Wolters to take his place. A player on the family emergency list can miss minimum of three games and a maximum of seven.

Dodgers-Royals lineups Pos Royals Pos Dodgers Pos Royals Pos Dodgers DH Melendez (L) RF Betts 3B Witt Jr. SS T. Turner C Perez 1B Freeman (L) 1B Pasquantino (L) C Smith LF Pratto (L) 3B J. Turner CF Taylor LF Taylor 2B Massey (L) DH Muncy (L) RF Isbel (L) 2B Alberto SS Lopez (L) CF Thompson

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon – claimed off waivers earlier this week from the Orioles – was designated for assignment.

Wolters is a veteran catcher who has played in six different seasons in the big leagues, mostly with the Rockies. The 30-year-old So Cal native signed with the Dodgers in August of last season and decided to stay with the organization on a minor league deal for 2022. He is hitting .216/.311/.269 (36-for-167) in 50 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season and hasn’t been an offensive threat at any point of his career.

Facing lefty Daniel Lynch as they open a three-game series against the Royals in Kansas City, Will Smith will handle the catching duties as per usual. Hanser Alberto gives Gavin Lux the night off at second base and Trayce Thompson will patrol center in place of Cody Bellinger.

Originally announced as the designated hitter, Justin Turner will take the field and play third base for the first time since July 27. Max Muncy will keep his surging bat in the lineup after a scare Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has a bruise in the center of his right hand and X-rays were negative Wednesday. Muncy said Friday afternoon that he took some swings and felt fine, though he hasn’t thrown or gripped a baseball.

The Dodgers are making their third trip ever to Kauffman Stadium to face the Royals this weekend. Los Angeles took two of three in 2014 and the trip before that goes all the way to 2005 when they were swept.