Tony Gonsolin’s gem and relentless LA offense leads to 11th straight win

The Royals couldn’t stop the juggernaut that is the Dodgers on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. Tony Gonsolin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Dodgers hit the ball extremely hard in the seventh off Daniel Lynch which led to a five-run frame. Another late-inning offensive explosion gave the Dodgers the 8-3 win.

The first hit of the game, for either team, came in the top of the third inning. Trea Turner singled with two outs. The Dodgers got a base runner on with two outs in each of the first four innings, but they failed to convert any of those four runners into runs. Will Smith and Max Muncy hit fly balls that would have been home runs at Dodger Stadium but were caught at the warning track at Kauffman stadium.

Tony Gonsolin was efficient and dominant while Lynch already racked up 76 pitches through four innings. Gonsolin was perfect through four frames.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out against a tiring Lynch in the top of the fifth. Mike Matheny trusted Lynch to face Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith with the bases loaded. Lynch managed to get out of the bases loaded jam, a huge moment for the young southpaw respectively.

Kyle Isbel was the first base runner for the Royals in the game. Gonsolin retired 16 straight Kansas City batters before he walked Isbel with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Gonsolin walked MJ Melendez, but he got Bobby Witt Jr. to pop out to Hanser Alberto at second base to end the threat and preserve the no-hitter.

Trea Turner got a second shot at the bases loaded with nobody out after a frustrating at-bat earlier in the game. Gavin Lux and Trayce Thompson hit back-to-back singles off KC reliever Josh Staumont in the seventh. Mookie Betts drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Trea Turner came up clutch with a two-run single past Nicky Lopez and into left field. Freeman added a third run of the inning with a RBI double.

Trea and Freddie! pic.twitter.com/qbIG0qAFar — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2022

Trea Turner scored on a wild pitch, and Freeman tagged up and scored on a Justin Turner sac fly. The Dodgers took a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Royals got on the board in the bottom of the seventh, Gonsolin finally surrendered a hit, a Vinnie Pasquantino single, with one out. Michael A. Taylor drove in Pasquantino with a double to center field to make it 5-1.

I’m here for the Trayce Thompson revival tour. Thompson smashed a three-run home run to open the game wide open 8-1.

Salvador Perez took Reyes Moronta deep for a two-run home run in the home half of the eighth to make it 8-3. Phil Bickford wrapped it up in the bottom of the ninth to give the Dodgers their 11th straight victory.

Friday particulars

WP — Tony Gonsolin (14-1): 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K on 85 pitches (56 strikes)

LP — Josh Staumont (3-2): 0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K on 19 pitches (11 strikes)

HR — Trayce Thompson (5), Salvador Perez (17)

Stolen Base Count: 73

Up next

The interleague series continues on Saturday in Kansas City. Andrew Heaney (1-0, 0.64 ERA, 11.9 K/9) takes on Brad Keller (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.366 WHIP).

First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is at 4:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.