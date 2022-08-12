 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals

August 12: Dodgers 8, Royals 3

11th straight win for LA

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Ryan Walton
Tony Gonsolin retired his first 16 batters faced and took a no-hitter into the seventh. The game was scoreless until the seventh, when the Dodgers rallied for five runs, including a two-run single by Trea Turner and an RBI double from Freddie Freeman. Trayce Thompson had three hits, including a three-run home run in the eighth in a win over the Royals in Kansas City.

