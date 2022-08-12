August 12: Dodgers 8, Royals 3

Tony Gonsolin retired his first 16 batters faced and took a no-hitter into the seventh. The game was scoreless until the seventh, when the Dodgers rallied for five runs, including a two-run single by Trea Turner and an RBI double from Freddie Freeman. Trayce Thompson had three hits, including a three-run home run in the eighth in a win over the Royals in Kansas City.
Aug 12, 2022, 3:49pm PDT
