Dodgers notes: Historical winning, superfan tattoos and trade decisions

In a hodge podge of news and links from around the internet Friday, I bring you a few items that may be of interest.
- Dodgers’ General Manager Brandon Gomes was a guest on MLB Now earlier this week and talked about the Freddie Freeman signing, trading for Joey Gallo and hitting adjustments vs. pitching adjustments.
.@Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes highlights the trade deadline acquisition of Joey Gallo, the injury timetable for Clayton Kershaw and more!#MLBNow pic.twitter.com/6gC2aXDuFr— MLB Now (@MLBNow) August 9, 2022
- The Dodgers are winning at historical levels this season as they’ve clicked on all cylinders for over a month now, making them hard to beat. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic spoke to several Dodger players and to Bret Boone, a member of the 2001 Mariners team that won 116 games.
- Valente Quintero, the man known as Baseball Head, recently showed off his new Vin Scully tattoo for news cameras.
- Clayton Beeter had a successful debut for the Double-A Somerset Patriots (Yankees), striking out six over three hitless innings in his first start since being traded for Joey Gallo.
- As a special note, Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller discussed his displeasure with Fernando Tatis testing positive for performance enhancing drugs and receiving an 80-game suspension. Chasing the Dodgers seems that much harder now for them.
Loading comments...