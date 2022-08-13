 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers notes: Historical winning, superfan tattoos and trade decisions

By Ryan Walton
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

In a hodge podge of news and links from around the internet Friday, I bring you a few items that may be of interest.

  • Dodgers’ General Manager Brandon Gomes was a guest on MLB Now earlier this week and talked about the Freddie Freeman signing, trading for Joey Gallo and hitting adjustments vs. pitching adjustments.
  • The Dodgers are winning at historical levels this season as they’ve clicked on all cylinders for over a month now, making them hard to beat. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic spoke to several Dodger players and to Bret Boone, a member of the 2001 Mariners team that won 116 games.
  • Valente Quintero, the man known as Baseball Head, recently showed off his new Vin Scully tattoo for news cameras.
  • Clayton Beeter had a successful debut for the Double-A Somerset Patriots (Yankees), striking out six over three hitless innings in his first start since being traded for Joey Gallo.
  • As a special note, Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller discussed his displeasure with Fernando Tatis testing positive for performance enhancing drugs and receiving an 80-game suspension. Chasing the Dodgers seems that much harder now for them.

