Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol begin rehab assignment with Oklahoma City

Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol started rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City Friday night. Both pitchers figure into the Dodgers late-inning relief help down the stretch and it will be a noticeable boost with them at the major league level.

That’s especially true for Treinen as he hasn’t pitched since mid-April and has been one of the most consistent high-leverage relievers in all of baseball in recent years.

The pair combined to pitch two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Treinen struck out the first batter on a nasty breaking pitch and needed only nine pitches for a perfect 1-2-3 inning.

Graterol walked the first batter on five pitches but came back to get a ground ball double play and finished with a strikeout to face the minimum on 14 pitches.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers had an early lead but couldn’t come up with more offense until it was too late, ultimately dropping the game 7-3 at the hands of Round Rock (Rangers) for their sixth straight loss.

Drew Avans wasted no time extended his on-base streak to 48 games when he tripled to leadoff the home half of the first. Edwin Ríos — another major leaguer on a rehab assignment — grounded out to third to bring Avans home for a 1-0 advantage.

Avans finished 2-for-5 and has now reached base in 62 of his last 63 games and the 48-game on-base streak is the longest in the PCL since 2018. Rios finished 1-for-4 with a single and a walk on the night, extending his hit streak to nine games.

OKC wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the ninth when Omar Estevez singled in two runs. But the Express had scored seven runs in between the first and ninth to cruise to the win.

Round Rock scored two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the eighth for good measure. Davis Wendzel did the bulk of the damage with a pair of two-run homers to lead the charge for the Express.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa let a close game get away from them when they allowed four runs in the eighth inning, cementing an 8-2 loss to Midland (Athletics) in front of the home crowd.

Drillers starter Gavin Stone has had a fantastic season, dominating opponents on most nights. While he struck out 11 in five innings Friday, the RockHounds were able to push across three runs in the first two innings.

For the 4th time this season, Gavin Stone reaches double-digits K's.



The @Dodgers' No. 7 prospect fans 11 for the @TulsaDrillers. pic.twitter.com/HdhTOXEKIq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 13, 2022

The right-hander allowed a two-run homer in the first while he was striking out three and a pair of singles led to another run in the second. Even allowing a runner in each of his five innings, Stone settled in after the second and struck out four of the last five batters he faced.

When the bullpen took over in the sixth, Tulsa was only trailing 3-2 thanks to an RBI-single for Abiatal Avelino in the first and an Andy Pages sac fly in the third. But the wheels fell off in the eighth.

Cameron Gibbens retired the first batter he faced before walking the next two and hitting another to load the bases. In a 4-2 game, Tulsa brought in Cole Percival in an attempt to get out of the jam.

Percival walked the first batter he faced to immediately gave up a run. He balked in the second run and induced a ground ball that brought in the third. Before Percival got out of the inning, Midland singled in one more to put the finishing touches on the four-run frame.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons hit three home runs that accounted for nine runs Friday on their way to an 11-8 win over Peoria (Cardinals).

Great Lakes scored a run in the first on an Eddys Leonard ground out with runners at the corners. The Chiefs couldn’t turn the double play to get out of the inning.

After the first two batters made out in the second, Great Lakes got a Luis Diaz triple and Max Hewitt to set the stage for some fun. Jorbit Vivas singled in a run and Diego Cartaya walked to load the bases for Imanol Vargas to clobber a ball over the wall to the right of center for a grand slam. and a 5-0 lead.

Peoria climbed right back in the game with a pair of two-run homers in the third and a run in the fourth to make it a 6-5 game.

That’s when Cartaya hammered a breaking ball that carried out of the stadium and onto the street beyond for a two-run shot.

"That one's on Buttles Street!"



Top @Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya demolishes a two-run tater an estimated 440 feet for the @greatlakesloons. pic.twitter.com/Ew3BZNrpWN — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 13, 2022

The Chiefs once again brought themselves within a run, scoring two of their own in the top of the fifth. But Luis Diaz smacked a three-run homer in the bottom half of the fifth to create enough distance for the Loons to hold on and win. Diaz would finish 3-for-4 on the night with a double and single to go along with the long ball.

Robbie Peto came out of the Loons’ bullpen to settle the scoring down and he picked up a four-inning save by allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho scored five in the fifth inning Friday and held on late for a 6-4 win over Lake Elsinore on the road.

Peter Heubeck started for the Quakes and didn’t allow a hit in his three innings of work. But walking the bases loaded in the third led to a pair of runs on a ground out and a wild pitch.

Down 2-0 at that point, the offense went to work for Rancho. Five of the first six batters of the fifth reached and they sent eight men to the plate in the five-run outburst.

With the bases loaded and one out, Yeiner Fernandez singled in two runs to tie the game. Chris Alleyne followed with a two-run triple and would come around to score on a Dalton Rushing sac fly.

Jerming Rosario was dealing out of the Rancho bullpen when he took over for Heubeck in the fourth. The right-hander went five scoreless and struck out six while allowing just three hits and two walks.

Kyle Nevin doubled in a run in the top of the eighth inning to give Rancho the 6-2 advantage they would carry into the ninth inning. It almost came apart for the Quakes bullpen.

Yamil Castillo allowed a leadoff homer to start the ninth and would walk two of the next four to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. Joan Valdez relieved Castillo and gave up a double to the first batter, to put the tying run at second base and bring the winning run to the plate.

The right-hander closed out the game on the next pitch, getting a pop up to Rushing at first to nail down the save.

Alleyne is now 10-for-33 (.303) in eight games with Rancho after the Dodgers took him in the 19th round of the 2022 draft. Rushing — the top pick of the second round in June — went 1-for-3 Friday and is now 7-for-19 (.368) with a homer and six walks in his six games with Rancho.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers sent pitchers Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City Dodgers. Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of C Tony Wolters from Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule