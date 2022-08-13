 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Royals Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers and Royals will wear uniforms with ties to Jackie Robinson on Saturday. The home team will don jerseys of the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs, Robinson’s team in his only year in the Negro Leagues. The Dodgers will wear 1955 uniforms, commemorating the club’s only World Series championship in Brooklyn.

The uniforms will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Earlier Saturday, a group of Dodgers visited the museum.

Dodgers-Royals lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Royals
RF Betts LF Melendez (L)
SS Turner SS Witt Jr.
1B Freeman (L) C Perez
C Smith 3B Dozier
3B Muncy (L) CF Taylor
DH Turner 1B Pratto (L)
2B Lux (L) DH Rooker
LF Gallo (L) 2B Massey (L)
CF Bellinger (L) RF Eaton
Andrew Heaney vs. Brad Keller on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (78-33) at Royals (47-67)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Brad Keller
  • Location: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

