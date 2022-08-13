Dodgers vs. Royals Game II chat

The Dodgers and Royals will wear uniforms with ties to Jackie Robinson on Saturday. The home team will don jerseys of the 1945 Kansas City Monarchs, Robinson’s team in his only year in the Negro Leagues. The Dodgers will wear 1955 uniforms, commemorating the club’s only World Series championship in Brooklyn.

The uniforms will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Earlier Saturday, a group of Dodgers visited the museum.

Learning about the history of the Negro Leagues. Thank you for having us, @NLBMuseumKC! pic.twitter.com/V56tadiGje — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2022

Dodgers-Royals lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Royals Pos Dodgers Pos Royals RF Betts LF Melendez (L) SS Turner SS Witt Jr. 1B Freeman (L) C Perez C Smith 3B Dozier 3B Muncy (L) CF Taylor DH Turner 1B Pratto (L) 2B Lux (L) DH Rooker LF Gallo (L) 2B Massey (L) CF Bellinger (L) RF Eaton

