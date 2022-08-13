August 13: Dodgers 13, Royals 3

Max Muncy had four hits, drove in four runs, and hit one of the Dodgers’ six home runs to crush the Royals on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
August 13
Dodgers beat rolls on with blowout of Royals
The Dodgers hit six home runs and blew out the Royals for their 12th consecutive victory.
August 13
Heaney exits with left arm contusion after line drive
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney left after just three innings Saturday against the Royals after taking a 106.5-mph line drive off his left arm.
August 13
Dodgers vs. Royals Game II chat
The Dodgers take on the Royals on Saturday in the second game of three over the weekend at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
August 6
Dodgers, Royals to wear Jackie Robinson unis to benefit Negro Leagues museum
The Dodgers and Royals on August 13 in Kansas City will wear throwback 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers and 1945 Kansas City Monarchs jerseys, both worn by Jackie Robinson. Game-used uniforms and gear will be auctioned off to benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.